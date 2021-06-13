Cancel
Financial Reports

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

By Cheyenne Larson
slatersentinel.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.85. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

