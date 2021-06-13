Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.07. Under Armour reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.