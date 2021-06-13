Chi Gastoken Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges (CHI)

Polkally (CURRENCY:KALLY) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Polkally has a total market capitalization of $429,005.84 and $4,462.00 worth of Polkally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkally has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar.