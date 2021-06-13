Marlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.10 Million (POND)
Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $64.10 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.slatersentinel.com