Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Marlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.10 Million (POND)

By Terry King
slatersentinel.com
 10 days ago

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0870 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Marlin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $64.10 million and approximately $12.62 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

slatersentinel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kusama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Usdt#Dot#Egr#Ksm#Kfx#Btcb#Shib#Marlinprotocol#Cryptocompare#Defi#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#News Updates#Marlin Daily Enter#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.66 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $53.66 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 34% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

saffron.finance (SFI) Market Capitalization Reaches $25.14 Million

Saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and $1.92 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $277.18 or 0.00867155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.81 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $268,421.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 38.2% lower against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dock (DOCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $47.81 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $47.81 million and approximately $41.77 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded down 24.1% against the dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Augur (REP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $133.45 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Augur has a total market capitalization of $133.45 million and approximately $23.96 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur coin can currently be purchased for $12.13 or 0.00036951 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Augur has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

TenX (PAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.69 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One TenX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0472 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $4.98 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketstickerreport.com

Metadium (META) Market Capitalization Reaches $49.13 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Metadium has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a market cap of $49.13 million and $1.08 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.
TV & VideosWKRB News

Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.52 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be bought for $514.84 or 0.01571487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $31.52 million and approximately $192,060.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Marlin (POND) Market Cap Hits $61.67 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Marlin has a market capitalization of $61.67 million and approximately $16.01 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

CoTrader (COT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.02 Million

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One CoTrader coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 44.5% higher against the dollar. CoTrader has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $2,285.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stockstickerreport.com

AMLT (AMLT) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.62 Million

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. AMLT has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $11,856.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AMLT has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

CyberVein (CVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.95 Million

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $13.95 million and approximately $780,545.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CyberVein has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Carry (CRE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.28 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last week, Carry has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Carry has a total market capitalization of $44.28 million and approximately $10.59 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MarketsWKRB News

Nash (NEX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.93 Million

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last week, Nash has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00002634 BTC on popular exchanges. Nash has a market capitalization of $24.93 million and approximately $88,481.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketswatchlistnews.com

LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.10 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $19.10 million and approximately $36,725.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Safex Cash (SFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00021124 BTC. Safex Token (SFT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC. BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC. PengolinCoin...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Vetri (VLD) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.70 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Vetri coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vetri has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Vetri has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $225.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day.
MarketsWKRB News

Aitra (AITRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.26 Million

Aitra (CURRENCY:AITRA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Aitra has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aitra coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.62 or 0.00010175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aitra has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Aitra was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsrivertonroll.com

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.67 million and $4,681.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.