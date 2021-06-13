Marlin Reaches Market Capitalization of $64.10 Million (POND)

Saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 37% lower against the U.S. dollar. saffron.finance has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and $1.92 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $277.18 or 0.00867155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.