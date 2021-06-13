Cancel
eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Down 11.9% This Week

By Alice Vandehei
 10 days ago

EosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $857,549.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

