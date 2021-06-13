Cancel
Belt Finance (BELT) Price Down 34.8% Over Last Week

By Denise Randall
slatersentinel.com
 10 days ago

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.03 or 0.00059563 BTC on exchanges. Belt Finance has a market cap of $68.82 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 34.8% against the dollar.

