UFC 263 results: Belal Muhammad shuts down Demian Maia to win unanimous decision

Dana White responded after Joanna Jedrzejczyk asked for a bigger piece of cake, saying that “Joanna ate a lot of cake when she was champion.”. Despite having not fought since March 2020, Jedrzejczyk has been in the news as of late for several reasons. First, divisional rival Marina Rodriguez said that she wanted to see her removed from the rankings following her win over Mackenzie Dern earlier this month. After that, the UFC rankings did in fact remove Jedrzejczyk from the rankings pool. Since then, she has come out and said that she would like to return to the UFC and plans to in 2022, but she is hoping to get a new contract, or as she says, “a bigger piece of the cake.”

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO