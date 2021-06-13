Coach Mike Szalat Talks St. Edmond Baseball

St. Edmond Coach Mike Szalat joined the “Hy-Vee Fort Dodge Coaches Corner” on Saturday morning. Coach Szalat and St. Edmond had a hard fought 4-2 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday. Coach talked about the development of his young players, specifically pitcher Tyler Mcdowell who has come on. He talked about his team coming around offensively and hitting over .300 for the season. He also pointed out some things his squad needs to clean up as they move forward. The Gaels have been without standout Cael Kolacia for much of the season, Coach Szalat gave us an update on Kolacia’s injury status.