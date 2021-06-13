Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Dodge, IA

Coach Mike Szalat Talks St. Edmond Baseball

yourfortdodge.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Edmond Coach Mike Szalat joined the “Hy-Vee Fort Dodge Coaches Corner” on Saturday morning. Coach Szalat and St. Edmond had a hard fought 4-2 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday. Coach talked about the development of his young players, specifically pitcher Tyler Mcdowell who has come on. He talked about his team coming around offensively and hitting over .300 for the season. He also pointed out some things his squad needs to clean up as they move forward. The Gaels have been without standout Cael Kolacia for much of the season, Coach Szalat gave us an update on Kolacia’s injury status.

www.yourfortdodge.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Dodge, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Edmond Coach#Gaels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.