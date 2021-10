Former UFC middleweight champion and current color commentator Michael Bisping analyzed UFC 269’s Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal fight. Edwards returns later this year at UFC 269 when he takes on Masvidal in a three-round welterweight bout. According to Edwards, the UFC has told him that if he wins the fight, he will be given the next title shot at 170lbs. Speaking on his YouTube channel, one of Edwards’ fellow Brits in Bisping broke down the fight with Masvidal. As far as Bisping goes, this is a very difficult fight to predict, but he does think Edwards holds several advantages.

