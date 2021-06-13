Cancel
Fort Dodge, IA

Blake Utley Talks Another Winning Week For Fort Dodge Baseball

yourfortdodge.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow having been around Blake Utley for a few years, it’s easy to see why his players gravitate to him. He has an excitement and enthusiasm about the game and the young men he coaches. Utley’s positive demeanor and exuberance are on display on a daily basis. It’s those traits that have helped him and his players start to find their groove. The Dodgers took three of their five games this past week and were 5-2 last week. They have shown growth after struggling in the first week. Saturday morning, Coach Utley joined Rob Jones to talk about it.

