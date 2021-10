UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori admits that the buildup to his fight with Paulo Costa has lacked animosity, but that doesn’t mean his motivation isn’t there. Coming off a heated pre-fight feud with champion Israel Adesanya, which culminated with a decision loss this past June, Vettori is set to return against Costa on Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 196 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It’s big fight, to be sure, between two guys whose most recent losses were against the reigning champ. With a second consecutive defeat, either man would have a deep hole to climb out of in order to earn a second title shot.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO