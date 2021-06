For most of its history, the top level of college football lacked a national championship. Teams would compete against others for conference titles and bowl trophies. Eventually, various polls arose to declare notional national champions. These were sometimes split between polls and almost always the subject of hot debate. Finally, in 1992, a Bowl Coalition arose, with the purpose of ensuring that the top two-ranked teams going into the bowl season would face off against one another to decide a “true” champion. It lasted just three seasons before being tweaked into a Bowl Alliance and then a Bowl Championship Series, which expanded the number of conferences involved and ensured that the premium bowl games were able to land top teams.