CASSELTON, N.D. — The West notched a 20-8 victory over the East on Tuesday in the North Dakota Scheels Softball All-Star Series finale. West Fargo's Ashlyn Diemert belted a grand slam for the East All-Stars. Grace Stumpf of Thompson had a hit and drove in two runs for the East. Kindred-Richland's Abby McDonald finished with three hits, while Jenna Leingang of Fargo Davies and Thompson's Mackenzie Hughes each tallied two hits and a run scored.