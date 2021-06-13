Obituary: Lonny Jelinek

The life and death of Sister Mary Joseph of the Trinity has sparked fresh interest in other examples of dual vocations to marriage and consecrated life. Discalced Carmelite Sister Mary Joseph of the Trinity (formerly Ann Russell Miller) passed on from this life on June 5 at 92 years old, having spent her last 31 years in a convent. This Carmelite nun left behind a striking legacy, but not one that is foreign to the Church — that of having a dual vocation to both marriage and consecrated life and in the process leaving behind a comfortable lifestyle for an austere one. She was a wife, mother of 10, grandmother of 28, great-grandmother of 16. Her granddaughter, Jane Gubser, told the Chicago Tribune that it was “like ‘The Great Gatsby’ turned into ‘The Sound of Music.’”