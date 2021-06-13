Obituary: Lonny Jelinek
Lonny Duane Jelinek of Naples, ID, passed away the morning of Tuesday, June 8th, 2021, at the age of 77. He was in the presence of his loving family. Lonny fought a courageous battle with cancer for a second time and passed away suddenly due to complications. He was born June 17, 1943, to Duane and Maxine Jelinek in Portland, Oregon. After losing his mother at the age of 6, he was primarily raised in North Idaho by his father Duane and stepmother Eileen. He spent his school years between Grandview, WA, and Bonners Ferry, ID, as his father worked between the two. From high school, he directly entered the National Guard, where he received his diploma in 1961.ruralnorthwest.com