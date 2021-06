The Broken Bow American Legion juniors and seniors hosted Holdrege for a doubleheader Monday night at Paul Brown Field. The Bow juniors remained undefeated by holding off Holdrege 6-3. Max Denson picked up the win on the mound pitching 4 and 2/3 innings giving up 3 runs on 4 hits and striking out 6. Eli Coble pitched 2 and 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to secure the win. Carter Johnson was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Brice Chaplin was 2 for 3 with a run scored and one run batted in. The Bow juniors are now 13-0 on the season.