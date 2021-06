Auburn football Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports. Expectations vary for what Auburn football is going to accomplish during the upcoming 2021 season this fall. The Tigers will have plenty of home-field advantages returning as the world emerges from the shadows of the darkness COVID-19 brought every facet of humanity for the past year and a half. 87,451 fans will be coordinating chants louder than anyone else in the state of Alabama is capable of. Tiger Walks will be returning to the pregame ritual. Skybar will be a sweaty shoulder-to-shoulder pit of boozy bliss once more.