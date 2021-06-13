Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

In Memoriam: Leading genetics researcher Stephen Warren

Posted by 
Amy Cheribelle
Amy Cheribelle
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fz0d7_0aSkZ4eB00
Emory University

ATLANTA — Stephen T. Warren, the founding and former chair of Emory School of Medicine’s Department of Human Genetics, has died at his home in Atlanta.

Professor Warren passed away on June 6 at the age of 67. Warren is known for his contributions to the world’s understanding of fragile X syndrome, a leading cause of inherited intellectual disability and autism.

Warren led an international effort to identify the gene mutation responsible for the syndrome, paving the way to find more efficient treatments. Warren’s research at Emory University mainly focused on the mechanistic understanding of the syndrome.

Warren discovered the learning and memory protein, whose production is affected by the mutated gene. This allowed him to develop the first diagnostic test for fragile X and lead clinical trials to develop drugs to treat the condition.

Before his passing, Warren and his collaborators initiated a project to identify the genetic origins that predispose some individuals to schizophrenia.

“Dr. Warren was a remarkable scientist and human being. His research transformed the lives of patients and families grappling with fragile X syndrome. His passing is a huge loss for the Emory community and beyond,” says Jan Love, Emory’s interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

“I had the pleasure of knowing Dr. Warren for only a few years but was immediately struck by how gifted a scientist, leader, mentor, and friend he was. He encouraged me to think boldly for the Emory School of Medicine. We owe him a lasting debt for his immense contributions to the school and to science broadly. We will miss him,” says Vikas Sukhatme, School of Medicine Dean, recounting his first impressions of Warren.

Warren was the Charles Howard Candler Chair of Human Genetics and the William Patteson Timmie Professor of Human Genetics at Emory. Earlier in his career, Warren joined the School of Medicine as an assistant professor in 1985 in the Departments of Biochemistry and Pediatrics and was promoted to associate professor in 1991 and full professor in 1993. In 2020, Warren stepped down as department chair after 35 years of service to Emory.

Warren is survived by his wife, Dr. Karen Warren; his son, Thomas Warren; and his son’s fiancée, Desiree Chand.

Amy Cheribelle

Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta, GA
154
Followers
111
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Dean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Emory University Atlanta#School Of Medicine Dean#The School Of Medicine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Science
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Mix and match in COVID-19 vaccine

ATLANTA, GA — Vaccine researchers at Emory University are presently examining booster shots and whether they could become an additional weapon to strengthen vaccine immunity against COVID-19. In medical terms, a booster shot is an extra administration of a vaccine after an earlier dose. Both Emory Children’s Center and the Hope Clinic of Emory Vaccine Center are participating in a clinical study that assesses the potential for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines in a format called “mix and match”.
Macon, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Mercer University awards their alumnus for research to improve USAF fleet maintenance schedules

MACON, GA — Mercer University awarded their alumnus from School of Engineering Harrison M. Verhine second place for his research. He conducted the research titled "A heuristic to reduce the maximum work-in-process and average wait time for aircraft maintenance" as an undergraduate in the Operations Research Division at the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers (IISE) Annual Virtual Conference and Exposition, held virtually May 22 - 25, 2021.
Macon, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Mercer University's alumna receives Lilly Graduate Fellowship

MACON, GA — Lilly Fellows Program has selected one of Mercer University alumni, Hannah Keller, as one of 10 Lilly Graduate fellows nationwide. The program is held to support outstanding students wishing to explore the connections among Christianity, higher education, and the vocation of the teacher-scholar as they pursue graduate degrees in the arts and humanities.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

About 100 Black Men of Atlanta and their mission

ATLANTA — Long-time Atlanta residents would most likely recognize 100 Black Men Of Atlanta, an organization founded by a local entrepreneur, Nathaniel R. Goldston, III. The story of this organization began when Goldston assembled 18 of his friends and associates to share the vision of forming a community empowerment organization focusing on underprivileged youth in Atlanta.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Best martial arts schools in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — For centuries, martial arts have been a part of many cultures in the world. The term has been used to define practices of skills or sports used as a form of self-defense or attack, and here in Atlanta, you can find a variety of places where you can learn and master them. Here is our list of some of the best in town.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Georgia Tech assistant professor featured in Google Arts & Culture’s Atlanta page

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech’s Joycelyn Wilson is featured in Google’s new curated Atlanta arts and cultural page that debuted on Tuesday, June 8. Wilson, an assistant professor of hip hop studies and digital media in the Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts’ School of Literature, Media, and Communication wrote an essay on Atlanta’s role in the rise of hip hop. The website also featured her HipHop2020 Innovation archive.