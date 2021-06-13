Cancel
Switzerland Votes On Pesticides Ban

By Agn?s PEDRERO
International Business Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwitzerland votes Sunday on proposals to ban synthetic pesticides following a campaign that has shattered the idyllic image of peaceful Swiss Alpine pastures by sharply dividing opinion. The Swiss are also voting on a series of hot topics, including anti-terror measures and Covid-19 laws. Polling stations close at 1000 GMT,...

www.ibtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Referendums#Swiss#Syngenta#Chinese#Chemchina#The United Nations#Amnesty International#European
