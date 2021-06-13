Switzerland Votes On Pesticides Ban

Dear President von der Leyen, dear Vice-Presidents, dear Commissioners,. We, the undersigned Members of the European Parliament wish to reiterate some specific, clear key demands of the European Parliament in its legislative own-initiative resolution on the 10 March 2021 giving recommendations to the Commission on corporate due diligence and corporate accountability (2020/2129(INL) with a view to the Commission’s upcoming legislative proposal on Sustainable Corporate Governance. We insist on those essential elements for a European corporate due diligence legislation in light of the lobbying campaign currently happening against the text, as revealed by internal documents obtained by non-governmental organisations through “freedom of information” requests.