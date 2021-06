Talk about an awesome game, this game had everything. The Clippers dominated early, the Jazz missed 20 straight shots in the first. The Jazz started the game going 3-of-25 from the field but the Clippers only lead by seven after the first. The Clippers then extended the lead and led by 13 at the half, and that was thanks to Luke Kennard believe it or not. Kennard scored 11 in the first half, finished with 18 points and a team-high four three-pointers made. The Jazz shot 32% overall in the first half and 25% from three. But oh boy, did things sure change in the second half.