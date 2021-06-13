Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Watch Paul George Crazy Shot Over Rudy Gobert

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 10 days ago

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are cruising in Game 3, and appear to be on the verge of making the series 2-1, after falling down 2-0 in the first two games in Utah.

During the fourth quarter George made a tough shot over Rudy Gobert, and the highlight can be seen below from NBA TV.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
157
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Paul George
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Rudy Gobert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#The Los Angeles Clippers#Nba Tv#The Utah Jazz#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#Espn#The Nba Draft#Wooden Award#Bleacher#Nba Mock Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
Related
NBAlatestnewspost.com

Saturday NBA picks: Jazz are halfway home, and Rudy Gobert making it tough on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers

Since the Clippers fell down 2-0 to the Jazz on Thursday, several people have asked me if I plan to bet on the Clippers coming back in this series as I did last round. I admittedly considered it. There’s still no telling how much Utah will be able to get out of Mike Conley this series, and Donovan Mitchell didn’t look nearly as explosive late in the game after seemingly tweaking his right ankle, which kept him out for the last month of the season.
NBACBS Sports

Jazz big man Rudy Gobert wins NBA Defensive Player of the Year for third time in career

Rudy Gobert has been named the 2020-21 Defensive Player of the Year, the NBA announced Wednesday. This is Gobert's third Defensive Player of the Year award. He previously won in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons before losing the award to Giannis Antetokounmpo last season. By winning the award for the third time, Gobert has now tied Dwight Howard for the third most Defensive Player of the Year wins ever, trailing Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo, who each have four.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers enter into Game 1 against the Jazz in Utah just a few days after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7. For the game, the Clippers have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen from FantasyLabs NBA below. The Jazz are 3-point...
NBAstateofpress.com

Utah Jazz surprise Rudy Gobert with DPOY trophy

Big man Rudy Gobert was officially named the Defensive Player of the Year for the third time in his career. His Utah Jazz teammates shared a special moment with their franchise center in the locker room:. The post Utah Jazz surprise Rudy Gobert with DPOY trophy appeared first on TalkBasket.net.
NBAUSA Today

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert joins exclusive NBA club

Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, the NBA’s Stifle Tower, won his third Defensive Player of the Year award and is now tied for third on the all-time list — and he’s only 28 years old (he’ll turn 29 on June 26). Let’s take a look at the 10 players who...
NBAAS.com

Mitchell and Gobert inspire Jazz to 2-0 series lead over Clippers

Donovan Mitchell produced another monster performance as the top-seeded Utah Jazz took down the Los Angeles Clippers for a commanding 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semi-finals. After going off for 45 points in the opener, All-Star Mitchell posted 37 points to lead the Jazz to a 117-111 victory at...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs 76ers-Hawks: Joel Embiid Injury Status For Game 4

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Hawks heading into Monday's Game 4 contest in Atlanta. Joel Embiid has been listed as questionable for every game in the series. On Monday, the All-Star center is once again listed as questionable, and his status can be seen...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Doc Rivers Rips Team After Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 17-points lead on Monday night in Game 4 against the Hawks in Atlanta and lost 103-100. After the game, Doc Rivers ripped his team's effort, and the quote can be seen below from Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice. The Hawks and 76ers are now tied...
NBAGephardt Daily

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert named to 2020-21 NBA All-Defensive First Team

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has been named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team for the fifth time in his career. The league honored its top defenders at each position Monday, just days after Gobert was named the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year.