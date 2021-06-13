NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Donovan Mitchell Joined A List With Only Warriors' Steph Curry And Klay Thompson

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz lost in Game 3 to the Los Angeles Clippers 132-106. However, they still own a 2-1 series lead in the second-round.

During the game, Mitchell scored 30-points and joined an exclusive list that only Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors are on.

The stat can be seen below from ESPN's Stats & Info.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

