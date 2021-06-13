Cancel
NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Donovan Mitchell Joined A List With Only Warriors' Steph Curry And Klay Thompson

By Ben Stinar
Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz lost in Game 3 to the Los Angeles Clippers 132-106. However, they still own a 2-1 series lead in the second-round.

During the game, Mitchell scored 30-points and joined an exclusive list that only Steph Curry and Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors are on.

The stat can be seen below from ESPN's Stats & Info.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBAMarin Independent Journal

No surprise: Warriors star Steph Curry named to All-NBA first team

Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named to the 2020-21 All-NBA first team, the league announced Tuesday. Curry joins Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, the 2020-21 season MVP, and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as the leading vote-getters. Curry, who averaged a league-leading 32 points this season, received 98 first-team votes...
NBAwearebreakingnews.com

Donovan Mitchell Scores 45, Jazz Past The Clippers Rallies

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell did not feel like his usual self for an entire half. ” I didn’t do a lot of things right for my team in the first half, and it ate at me, ” Mitchell said. Mitchell did virtually everything right in the second half.
NBAkslsports.com

Dwyane Wade Coaches Donovan Mitchell During Game 1 Of Jazz/Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell received some coaching from part-owner Dwyane Wade during Game 1 of Utah’s postseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Jazz hosted the Clippers at Vivint Arena for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday, June 8. During the...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

NBA 'Noles: Clippers vs. Jazz in NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers are meeting one another in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. The Jazz, who are the No. 1 seed in the West, have rookie guard Trent Forrest and the Clippers, who are the No. 4 seed in the West, have guard Terance Mann from Florida State.
NBAwblzmedia.com

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell Will Carry Them to an NBA Title?

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. Mitchell missed the first game of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies and they lost. Utah was 4-0 with him entering Tuesday night’s match up against the Los Angeles Clippers. They were down by 13 points at halftime and Donovan Mitchell exploded in the second-half in a 112-109 win for the Utah Jazz over the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Twitter Reacts to First Half

The Denver Nuggets will want to play with more of a sense of urgency in the second half of Game 4 on Sunday night, as they face a possible sweep in the game. The Suns lead 63-55, and the Nuggets have just one half to save their season. Devin Booker...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Chris Paul Speaks After Sweep

Chris Paul is going to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in his NBA career (see Skip Bayless of FS1 Tweet below). The 36-year-old had 37-points and seven assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 125-118 win in Game 4 to complete the sweep over the Denver Nuggets.
NBAava360.com

George Karl breaks down Clippers - Jazz, Kawhi's impact & Donovan Mitchell's skills | NBA | THE HERD

Former NBA head coach George Karl joins Colin Cowherd to discuss more playoff action and drama, including the Los Angeles Clippers - Utah Jazz series and whether Kawhi Leonard can lead his team to victory. Hear what Karl has to say about Kawhi as a player and teammate, Donovan Mitchell's combo-guard skills and Chris Paul as an MVP candidate. He also gives the Philadelphia 76ers offseason suggestions with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons and discusses whether Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks can even up the series with the Brooklyn Nets.
NBAInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Clippers converge on Donovan Mitchell as Jazz’s injury concerns grow

LOS ANGELES — Moments after taking a hobbled jog back to the visiting locker room, Donovan Mitchell slipped back through the Utah Jazz bench and slung an arm over the shoulder of his head coach. It looked at least a little like the 24-year-old was lobbying for a return to...
NBAchatsports.com

Clippers stymie Jazz to salvage series as Donovan Mitchell sits down the stretch

The Los Angeles Clippers aren't done yet. And the sprained right ankle that cost Donovan Mitchell the stretch run of the regular season is still a problem. Facing the prospect of an 0-3 deficit against the NBA's best regular-season team, the Clippers held court at home on Saturday to salvage their series with a 132-106 win over the Utah Jazz. Utah jumped out in front early, opening an 8-0 lead that forced Clippers coach Tyronn Lue to burn a timeout 1:14 into the game.