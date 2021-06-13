NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: Donovan Mitchell Injury Status In Game 3

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) left the game during the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers but soon after returned to the bench and is available to return.

The status of Mitchell can be seen in Tweets below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

