Phoenix Mercury vs. New York Liberty 6/13/21 WNBA Pick, Odds, and Prediction

By Shane Mickle
sportschatplace.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Phoenix Mercury and New York Liberty face off on Sunday in a WNBA basketball showdown at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Phoenix Mercury come into this game with a 5-5 record which puts them in 4th place in the Western Conference. The Mercury are still without Diana Taurasi and it’s starting to really catch up with them. In the last game against the Dallas Wings could only manage 59 points and that led to the defeat. On the season the Mercury are averaging 78.2 points per game while their defense is giving up 80.4 points per game. Skyler DIggins-Smith has been the best player for the Phoenix Mercury averaging 18.8 points while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from behind the three-point line.

sportschatplace.com
