NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Tweets About Paul George After Win

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday night during Game 3, and the win makes the series 2-1 (still in favor of the Jazz).

After the game, ESPN's Kedrick Perkins Tweeted about Paul George, who had 31 points, and the Tweet can be seen below.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

