NBA Playoffs Jazz-Clippers: ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Tweets About Paul George After Win

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 10 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday night during Game 3, and the win makes the series 2-1 (still in favor of the Jazz).

After the game, ESPN's Kedrick Perkins Tweeted about Paul George, who had 31 points, and the Tweet can be seen below.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
Indianapolis, IN
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers enter into Game 1 against the Jazz in Utah just a few days after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7. For the game, the Clippers have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen from FantasyLabs NBA below. The Jazz are 3-point...
NBAABC7 Los Angeles

Paul George sets tone with bounce-back effort as LA Clippers rout Utah Jazz in needed Game 3 win

LOS ANGELES --Paul George used a cross-over dribble to move to his left before drilling a rainbow step-back 3-pointer overRoyce O'Nealeand letting out a scream. After hearing Jazz fans chant "overrated" at him for two games in Utah, an aggressive George had his best game of the playoffs, scoring 20 of his 31 points in the first half to set a much-needed tone for the LA Clipperson Saturday night. Kawhi Leonard then scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half to help the Clippers rout the Utah Jazz, 132-106, and get their first win of this Western Conference semifinal series.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Joel Embiid Tweets After Win

The 76ers beat the Hawks in Atlanta in Game 3 at State Farm Arena on Friday night 127-111. Joel Embiid had 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. After the game, the All-Star sent out a Tweet, and the Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below.
NBAAS.com

NBA: George, Leonard to fore as Clippers cut Jazz's series lead

The Los Angeles Clippers' stars came through on their return home to drive a needed 132-106 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3 of the Western Conference semi-finals on Saturday. Leonard leads way with 34 as Clippers half series deficit to 2-1 Paul George posted 20 points in the...
NBAKeene Sentinel

Bucks, Jazz win in NBA playoffs

Nets lose brickfest Game 3 against Bucks on last-second miss by KD. The Nets have two of the best offensive players in the league and couldn’t get them shots when it mattered most. Bruce Brown missed two potential game-winners for the Nets in the final 20 seconds — which followed...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nuggets-Suns: Twitter Reacts to Sweep

The Denver Nuggets will have their season end in a 4-0 sweep by the Phoenix Suns who will advance to the Western Conference Finals. The Suns won 125-118 and Devin Booker had 34 points, and ten rebounds. Meanwhile the 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was ejected in the third quarter,...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Doc Rivers Rips Team After Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 17-points lead on Monday night in Game 4 against the Hawks in Atlanta and lost 103-100. After the game, Doc Rivers ripped his team's effort, and the quote can be seen below from Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice. The Hawks and 76ers are now tied...