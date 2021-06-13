Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs Jazz Clippers: Watch Kawhi Leonard Throw Down a Big Dunk

By Ben Stinar
Posted by 
AllPacers
AllPacers
 10 days ago

The Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz are in the fourth quarter of Game 3 in Los Angeles at Staples Center.

During the second half, All-Star Kawhi Leonard threw down a huge dunk, and the video of the big highlight can be seen in a Tweet below from NBA TV.

The Clippers were 5-point favorites over the Utah Jazz in Los Angeles on Saturday in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

More on the Los Angeles Clippers and the series can be read here.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS FIRE NATE BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers had their season end as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and fell one game short of the NBA playoffs after losing to the Washington Wizards in the second play-in game. They have now fired head coach Nate Bjorkgren, and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the news on Wednesday. The Pacers later officially announced the news of them firing the first-year head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers

AllPacers

Indianapolis, IN
157
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bouknight
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Basketball#Nba Tv#The Los Angeles Clippers#Nba Tv#The Utah Jazz#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#Espn#The Nba Draft#Wooden Award#Bleacher#Nba Mock Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Clippers' Starting Lineup Against Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers enter into Game 1 against the Jazz in Utah just a few days after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7. For the game, the Clippers have announced their starting lineup and the full lineup can be seen from FantasyLabs NBA below. The Jazz are 3-point...
NBACBS Sports

Saturday NBA picks: Jazz are halfway home, and Rudy Gobert making it tough on Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers

Since the Clippers fell down 2-0 to the Jazz on Thursday, several people have asked me if I plan to bet on the Clippers coming back in this series as I did last round. I admittedly considered it. There's still no telling how much Utah will be able to get out of Mike Conley this series, and Donovan Mitchell didn't look nearly as explosive late in the game after seemingly tweaking his right ankle, which kept him out for the last month of the season.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Suns-Nuggets: Chris Paul Speaks After Sweep

Chris Paul is going to the Western Conference Finals for the second time in his NBA career (see Skip Bayless of FS1 Tweet below). The 36-year-old had 37-points and seven assists to lead the Phoenix Suns to a 125-118 win in Game 4 to complete the sweep over the Denver Nuggets.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: James Harden Updated Status For Game 5

James Harden has not played for the Brooklyn Nets in the second-round of the series against the Milwaukee Bucks since the first quarter of Game 1 when he injured his hamstring. However, the All-Star will be a game-time decision on Tuesday evening for Game 5 in Brooklyn, New York at...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Hawks-76ers: Doc Rivers Rips Team After Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers blew a 17-points lead on Monday night in Game 4 against the Hawks in Atlanta and lost 103-100. After the game, Doc Rivers ripped his team's effort, and the quote can be seen below from Kyle Neubeck of The PhillyVoice. The Hawks and 76ers are now tied...