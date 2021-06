The Atlanta Braves opened Coolray Field in the northeastern suburb of Lawrenceville, Georgia in 2009. Its new tenants were the former AAA Richmond Braves. The move was made as a part of MLB’s trend toward basing teams AAA affiliates closer to the home of the major league club. Coolray Field is located only 35 miles from Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves. The move was made to facilitate easier moves when a player needed to be sent down to work on their hitting and fielding, and for rehab stints from injuries, a major league player may have sustained.