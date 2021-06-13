Is ‘Younger’ Getting a Spinoff With Hilary Duff’s Kelsey Peters?

The chances are good that you’ve seen Dan Byrd once or twice over the years since he’s been working fairly steadily since he started out as a young kid. He’s had plenty of roles over the years in various shows and movies and has usually been seen in a few key roles, such as the slightly nerdy best friend, which is one that a lot of people might remember him as thanks to the Cinderella movie he starred in with Hilary Duff. Throughout the length of his career, he’s alternated between being a confident person that has plenty of self-esteem and someone that could use a little ego boost from time to time. But the fact is that Dan’s done fairly well for himself since he’s showed up in a few movies and shows that people might easily remember, such as the remake of The Hills Have Eyes, The Good Doctor, and even Firestarter: Rekindled which featured back in 2002. It’s obvious he hasn’t given up acting but like many that have been in the business for a certain length of time, he’s had his ups and his downs.