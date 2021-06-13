Is ‘Younger’ Getting a Spinoff With Hilary Duff’s Kelsey Peters?
Hilary Duff was one of the stars of Younger that ran for six seasons on TV Land and just aired its seventh and final season on Paramount+. Following the finale on the streaming service, fans have been wondering if there would be a spinoff. Some viewers are particularly interested in a show focused on Kelsey Peters as her ending left the possibility of a new beginning. Creator Darren Star has revealed if there are any plans for a spinoff starring Duff.www.cheatsheet.com