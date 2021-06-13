Cancel
MLB

Red Sox Give Up Season High Five Home Runs, Blue Jays Slug to Victory

By Ian Steele
ABC6.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Semien hit one of three home runs by Toronto in the fifth inning to extend his club-record road hitting streak to 25 games and the Blue Jays rebounded from a tough loss to beat the Boston Red Sox 7-2. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio and Reese McGuire also went deep for the Blue Jays who had dropped four of their last five. They blew a late 5-1 lead and lost 6-5 in Friday’s series opener, Rafael Devers had an RBI triple for the Red Sox, who had won seven of nine. Steven Matz held the Red Sox to four hits and a run over 5 2/3 innings.

