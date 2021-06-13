Get business insights at Douglas County Chambers' events

Antenna/Unsplash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — In order to promote and attract businesses that can advance the Douglas community, The Douglas County Chamber is planning to host some events this month.

Currently, the chamber has around 600 business members that support the community. These are the chamber’s events for the following weeks:

1. Best in Business Luncheon sponsored by Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership

This monthly event is an interactive luncheon featuring business owners. Here, they will share tips and advice on topics around their field of business. The next event will be held in the Douglasville Conference Center.

Date and time: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Admission fee: $20.00

To register, visit https://business.douglascountygeorgia.com/events/register/12234.

2. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee Book Study & Dialogue

This event is a virtual community dialogue based on Tayo Rockson’s bestselling book ‘Use Your Difference to Make A Difference: How to Connect and Communicate in a Cross-Cultural World’. Chamber Board Chair Gil Shearouse will host the event.

Date and Time: Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 6 p.m – 7.30 p.m.

To register, visit https://business.douglascountygeorgia.com/events/register/12453. The chamber will send the participation link after registration.

3. AMP’D Book Club

The AMP’D Book Club is partnering with a local bookstore, Douglasville Books. You can connect with other book lovers here.

Date and Time: Monday, June 21, 2021, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To register, visit https://business.douglascountygeorgia.com/events/register/12392. The zoom link will be sent upon registration.

4. Business After Hours

This event will give you an opportunity to gather and socialize and network with business and community leaders and open to any representative from any businesses in the country.

Date and Time: Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m

To register, visit https://business.douglascountygeorgia.com/events/register/12240.

5. Minority Business & Leadership Breakfast Sponsored by GreyStone Power Corporation, hosted by Gordon Food Service

This event is to bring minority-owned business leaders together, talk about the latest program and initiatives for minority-owned businesses, as well as inspire them. The event will be located in Douglasville Conference Center 6700 Church Street Douglasville.

Date and Time: Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

To register, please visit https://business.douglascountygeorgia.com/events/register/12225.