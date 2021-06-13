Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, GA

Get business insights at Douglas County Chambers' events

Posted by 
Amy Cheribelle
Amy Cheribelle
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HaLKv_0aSkWkGH00
Antenna/Unsplash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — In order to promote and attract businesses that can advance the Douglas community, The Douglas County Chamber is planning to host some events this month.

Currently, the chamber has around 600 business members that support the community. These are the chamber’s events for the following weeks:

1. Best in Business Luncheon sponsored by Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership

This monthly event is an interactive luncheon featuring business owners. Here, they will share tips and advice on topics around their field of business. The next event will be held in the Douglasville Conference Center.

Date and time: Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Admission fee: $20.00

To register, visit https://business.douglascountygeorgia.com/events/register/12234.

2. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee Book Study & Dialogue

This event is a virtual community dialogue based on Tayo Rockson’s bestselling book ‘Use Your Difference to Make A Difference: How to Connect and Communicate in a Cross-Cultural World’. Chamber Board Chair Gil Shearouse will host the event.

Date and Time: Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 6 p.m – 7.30 p.m.

To register, visit https://business.douglascountygeorgia.com/events/register/12453. The chamber will send the participation link after registration.

3. AMP’D Book Club

The AMP’D Book Club is partnering with a local bookstore, Douglasville Books. You can connect with other book lovers here.

Date and Time: Monday, June 21, 2021, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To register, visit https://business.douglascountygeorgia.com/events/register/12392. The zoom link will be sent upon registration.

4. Business After Hours

This event will give you an opportunity to gather and socialize and network with business and community leaders and open to any representative from any businesses in the country.

Date and Time: Thursday, June 24, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m

To register, visit https://business.douglascountygeorgia.com/events/register/12240.

5. Minority Business & Leadership Breakfast Sponsored by GreyStone Power Corporation, hosted by Gordon Food Service

This event is to bring minority-owned business leaders together, talk about the latest program and initiatives for minority-owned businesses, as well as inspire them. The event will be located in Douglasville Conference Center 6700 Church Street Douglasville.

Date and Time: Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 8 a.m. - 9 a.m.

To register, please visit https://business.douglascountygeorgia.com/events/register/12225.

Amy Cheribelle

Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta, GA
154
Followers
111
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, GA
Douglas County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gordon Food Service#Douglas County Chambers#Ga#Business Luncheon#Chamber Board#Time#Amp#D Book Club#Douglasville Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Gwinnett County, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Summer learning with the Summer Enrichment + Acceleration program by Gwinnett County Public School

ATLANTA, GA — The Gwinnett County Public School is holding a summer learning experience for K-8 students from June 14 to July 20. The Summer Enrichment + Acceleration (SEA) program is designed to help students, while addressing the learning losses that occurred due to the pandemic. The program is focusing on enrichment and acceleration intended to help students to get a head start on next year’s learning.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Fairburn City hosts Third Fridays on Main Street

ATLANTA — The City of Fairburn is hosting events every third Friday of the month from June to September. The Third Fridays on Main Street is a collaborative event to support local businesses where visitors can eat, shop, and enjoy arts and performances in Fairburn’s Historic Commercial District.
Suwanee, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Suwanee holds Summer Porch Jam on June 18

SUWANEE, GA — Summer Porch Jam recreates a classic summer block party atmosphere, complete with food trucks and beverages. Join this event on Friday, June 18, from 6-10 PM for music, food, and entertainment as you stroll through our historic district.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Amy Cheribelle

Atlanta initiates phase 4 of reopening

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has moved to phase 4 of reopening on June 9, with several procedural changes. According to the city’s COVID-19 procedures, non-mission-critical employees can resume their operations under enhanced health and safety protocols.