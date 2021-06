The Arizona Diamondbacks lost catcher Carson Kelly to a fractured right wrist, adding to the woes of the worst team in the majors. Kelly was hit by a pitch from Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler in the second inning of Arizona's 9-3 loss to Los Angeles. The loss was the 16th in the row for the Diamonbacks, who are 25 1/2 games out of first place in the National League West before the midpoint of the season.