Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Update: Shelter in Place Order Lifted in Bradford County, Shulas has been apprehended

By Renata Stiehl
NewsChannel 36
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE 9:34 PM SUNDAY, 6/13/21 - Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed to WENY News that Christopher Shulas has been apprehended following a nearly 24 hour long manhunt. UPDATE 10:45AM SUNDAY, 6/13/21 - A text alert sent to Bradford County residents has notified that the shelter in place order that began around 9:30PM the night before has now been lifted. Residents have been alerted that they can resume normal activities. According to Pennsylvania State Police, as of 10:45AM Sunday, Christopher Shulas is still not in police custody.

www.weny.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradford County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Bradford County, PA
Government
County
Bradford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ulster Township, PA
City
Bradford, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Domestic Violence#Oak Hill#Psp Aviation#Psp Towanda#Weny News Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
NBC News

Trump has Georgia revenge on his mind as he returns to campaign-style rallies

Former President Donald Trump is on a revenge mission in Georgia. After top Republicans refused to rig the state’s 2020 vote in his favor, he’s already inspired one primary challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, and he’s endorsed another against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Wounded by two special election losses that cost the GOP control of the Senate, he’s also trying to coax Herschel Walker — a football legend in Georgia — to run for the seat that’s up again in 2022.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
POTUSNBC News

Trump Organization facing possible criminal charges, sources say

The Trump Organization is expected to be hit with criminal charges as soon as next week by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office in a case that Trump attorneys say is tied to tax-related conduct, multiple people familiar with the matter tell NBC News. “It looks like they are going...
Miami, FLPosted by
CNN

At least 156 missing after partial building collapse near Miami

Evacuation for other buildings is voluntary, Surfside mayor says. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said residents can evacuate the other Champlain Tower buildings on a voluntary basis, following the disaster. The mayor told reporters during a press conference Saturday that the Surfside building officials did a cursory review of the structure...