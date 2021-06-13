Update: Shelter in Place Order Lifted in Bradford County, Shulas has been apprehended

UPDATE 9:34 PM SUNDAY, 6/13/21 - Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed to WENY News that Christopher Shulas has been apprehended following a nearly 24 hour long manhunt. UPDATE 10:45AM SUNDAY, 6/13/21 - A text alert sent to Bradford County residents has notified that the shelter in place order that began around 9:30PM the night before has now been lifted. Residents have been alerted that they can resume normal activities. According to Pennsylvania State Police, as of 10:45AM Sunday, Christopher Shulas is still not in police custody.