Denmark’s Pedersen earns first World Triathlon Cup gold in Huatulco

After waiting for FAR too long, we were finally graced with the presence of the first UCI World Cup DH of the season! With weather that can only be described as biblical during the first few days of practice in Leogang, Austria, the skies cleared for finals day and the world’s fastest racers finally got to duke it out on the big stage. Here are the winning runs - congratulations to Troy Brosnan and Camille Balanche for absolute scorchers of runs on a track that tested it all! Oh, and can we say that we’re stoked about all the camera work for the livestream? Gone are the days of static camera angles missing half the action. Long live the FPV drone!