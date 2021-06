TULSA, Okla. — It was a beginning to forget for FC Tulsa as the club started off its game vs Louisville City FC in the worst way imaginable. Louisville didn't just strike first in the second minute of the game, but their goal came on a remarkable corner kick from Cameron Lancaster. As if that didn't deflate the ONEOK Field crowd, Louisville scored again in the 7th minute and then another in the 10th off of a penalty kick.