Jarvis Landry says Odell Beckham Jr. looks 'even better' than last season

Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal reports that Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is at Browns minicamp and going through individual drills. (Nate Ulrich on Twitter) This is fantastic news for Browns fans. Odell was doing individual drills with no brace, wrap or sleeve on his knee. Since coming to Cleveland, Odell has failed to live up to his play from his time on the Giants. Most of that has to do with injuries and poor QB play. While he is on a run-heavy team, he will be the first target for Baker Mayfield and could be a nice WR3 for fantasy teams come draft day.