Jarvis Landry says Odell Beckham Jr. looks 'even better' than last season

By Robbie Weinstein
247Sports
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns completed most of their highly encouraging 2020 season without one key piece: star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who missed the final nine games of the regular season as well as the playoffs after tearing his ACL. Cleveland was very short on wide receivers without Beckham, but it was able to continue succeeding on offense thanks to an impressive running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt plus strong play from Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper.

247Sports

247Sports

NFLSteelers Depot

Devin Bush Says He Can ‘100%’ Cover Jarvis Landry In The Slot

In the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Wild Card loss to the Cleveland Browns last season, Robert Spillane didn’t fare well against receiver Jarvis Landry. Several times, including in key moments, the Browns aligned Landry in the slot against Spillane. To no one’s surprise, Landry repeatedly won those matchups as the Browns won the game and ended Pittsburgh’s season.
NFLNBC Sports

Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry among those working out with Baker Mayfield in Austin

While the Browns are finishing up organized team activities at their training facility, Baker Mayfield is in Texas hosting some of his teammates at Camp Baker this week. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Kareem Hunt and Donovan Peoples-Jones are among the Browns offensive players in Mayfield’s hometown of Austin. Tight ends David Njoku, Harrison Bryant and Austin Hooper also are in attendance, Cabot adds.
NFLfantasypros.com

Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) is practicing at Browns minicamp

Nate Ulrich of the Beacon Journal reports that Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. is at Browns minicamp and going through individual drills. (Nate Ulrich on Twitter) This is fantastic news for Browns fans. Odell was doing individual drills with no brace, wrap or sleeve on his knee. Since coming to Cleveland, Odell has failed to live up to his play from his time on the Giants. Most of that has to do with injuries and poor QB play. While he is on a run-heavy team, he will be the first target for Baker Mayfield and could be a nice WR3 for fantasy teams come draft day.
NFLDawgs By Nature

Jarvis Landry: OBJ is “ready to go”

One of the biggest questions facing the Cleveland Browns for the 2021 season is what the offense will get from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Will it be the Beckham that had 4,122 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns in his first three seasons? Or the one that has posted just 2,708 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns over the past four years?
NFLallfans.co

3 Realistic Goals For Browns Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. In 2021

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. watched his team advance to the playoffs in January 2021 while he was at home recovering from a season-ending ACL injury he sustained in October 2020. For a competitor like Beckham, it had to be bittersweet to see his teammates do so well.
NFLYardbarker

Jarvis Landry: OBJ Looks Great In His Recovery

“Man, he looked amazing. I can’t wait for you guys to to see him. I can’t wait for him to get back out there. He’ll be around today. He’s in fantastic shape and he’s ready to go. He’s only what, 6 1/2 months and he’s already doing some things that will blow your mind away.’’
NFLPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Browns WR Landry says OBJ looks "amazing" after knee surgery

EASTLAKE, Ohio — (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.'s knee looks fine for football. His softball swing needs work. The Browns wide receiver, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, took part Saturday in teammate Jarvis Landy's charity softball event, which drew 7,000 fans and included Cleveland stars Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield as well as Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Odell Beckham: Looks ready for minicamp

Browns teammate Jarvis Landry said Saturday that he believes Beckham (knee) is fully recovered from the torn ACL he sustained Oct. 25, ESPN.com reports. "Man, he looked amazing," Landry said of Beckham, who took part in Landry's charity softball event over the weekend in Eastlake, Ohio. "I can't wait for you guys to see him. I can't wait for him to get back out there. He's in fantastic shape and he's ready to go. He's only what, six and a half months [beyond surgery], and he's already doing some things that will blow your mind away."
NFLChronicle-Telegram

Kevin Stefanski enjoys seeing Odell Beckham Jr. back practicing

BEREA — Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was back on the grass at Browns headquarters Tuesday for mandatory minicamp, and coach Kevin Stefanski soaked in the sights. “He looked good to me,” Stefanski said on Zoom after practice. “He did some individual drills. He did routes on air. He’s still progressing through.
NFLYardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Looks Ready For Football After Softball Weekend

Odell Beckham Jr and a whole bunch of his Cleveland Browns teammates played softball this weekend. And after watching his exploits in Jarvis Landry‘s charity event, well… let’s just say he looks ready for football. Over 7,000 fans watched Beckham pop up a few of the lob pitches he didn’t...
NFLarcamax.com

Odell Beckham Jr. returns to practice field for the Cleveland Browns

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns welcomed Odell Beckham Jr. back to the practice field as they kicked off mandatory minicamp. Beckham practiced Tuesday for the first time since the star wide receiver suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Oct. 25 at Cincinnati. Beckham went through...
NFLNBC Sports

Browns OC: “No doubt” we’ll be better with Odell Beckham Jr.

One of the narratives that followed the Browns throughout last season was that their offense improved after receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL and was lost for the season. Cleveland’s coaches and players countered that by arguing the offense was on track to improve regardless, as the team’s new...