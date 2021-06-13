Jarvis Landry says Odell Beckham Jr. looks 'even better' than last season
The Cleveland Browns completed most of their highly encouraging 2020 season without one key piece: star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who missed the final nine games of the regular season as well as the playoffs after tearing his ACL. Cleveland was very short on wide receivers without Beckham, but it was able to continue succeeding on offense thanks to an impressive running back tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt plus strong play from Jarvis Landry and Austin Hooper.247sports.com