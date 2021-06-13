Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MDT

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque police officer who fatally shot a man two months ago during a domestic dispute call had shot three other people in separate earlier incidents. Police Chief Harold Medina said told the Albuquerque Journal that Officer Bryce Willsey asked to be temporarily taken out of the field after the April 16 call in which the officer fatally shot Juan James Cordova. Attorney John D'Amato, a police union lawyer who is representing Willsey, said officers don't go out looking to shoot people.