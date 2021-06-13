Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MDT

kanw.com
 10 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque police officer who fatally shot a man two months ago during a domestic dispute call had shot three other people in separate earlier incidents. Police Chief Harold Medina said told the Albuquerque Journal that Officer Bryce Willsey asked to be temporarily taken out of the field after the April 16 call in which the officer fatally shot Juan James Cordova. Attorney John D'Amato, a police union lawyer who is representing Willsey, said officers don't go out looking to shoot people.

www.kanw.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
Albuquerque, NM
Government
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Medina
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jonathan Nez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdt#Unemployment Insurance#Ap#The Albuquerque Journal#Democratic#The Border Patrol#The Navajo Nation#Trump Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

What people are saying about closure of Hong Kong's Apple Daily

HONG KONG, June 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is set to print one million copies of its last edition on Thursday, after a year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a national security law. read more.