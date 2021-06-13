Cancel
The 16 Smartest Dogs Breeds

By Linda Chechar
pethelpful.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are dogs recognized with most breeds. Learn about the characteristics and dog's behaviors of your dog's breed and group. It's no wonder that the Great Pyrenees is sometimes compared to a polar bear because of its size, strength, and thick, fluffy white coat. At the shoulder, the Great Pyrenees stand between 25 and 32 inches tall. Males may weigh far over 100 pounds, while females average approximately 85 pounds. These canines have deep, intelligent eyes that are deep in brown.

pethelpful.com
Petsromper.com

These 16 Loyal Dog Breeds Will Do Anything For Their Families

If you’re thinking of welcoming a four-legged friend into your family, there’s a lot to consider. You’ll need to know which breeds need a lot of exercise, which ones shed, and their overall temperament. (And of course, you want a dog that’s cute, sweet, and going to wag its tail off and do a wiggle dance every time you come home, too.) But apart from the furry factor, you’ll also want a dog who’s totally devoted to your family. So what are the most loyal dog breeds?
Animalspickytop.com

Top 10 Most Dangerous Dogs in the World

Dogs have been part of human civilization since the beginning of their domestication from the grey wolf. They were used to protecting livestock because of their instinctive guarding ability. These animals are remarkably intelligent, which makes them good and loyal companions. While often described as “Man’s best friend,” these animals...
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

20 Dog Breeds That No Longer Exist

Ever heard of the Paisley Terrier, or St John's Water Dog?. Most animals become extinct for environmental reasons. Sadly dogs seem to disappear for other reasons, particularly if they don't fit with the function or fashion of the day. Some are interbred or die due to genetic disorders or predators,...
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

Why are small dogs so fierce?

With their large, muscular bodies, dogs such as rottweilers and pit bulls, especially those that are trained to act menacingly, may seem like the scariest of their species. But evidence shows that smaller dogs can actually be more aggressive than many of their outsized counterparts. So why are little dogs...
PetsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Tiny Dog Breeds in America

“Go big or go home” is a popular expression but this mindset doesn’t always apply to having dogs as pets. For example, the French bulldog and beagle are just two of the 10 most popular breeds in the country, and they weigh less than 30 pounds. Some of America’s most adored pooches are so petite […]
AnimalsPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Deadliest Dog Breed in the U.S., According to Data

While some dog breeds have shown to be more inherently prone to aggression than others, not unlike humans, a dog's personality and general disposition is largely dependent on controllable factors—everything from how they are trained and treated by their owners to their diet and the conditions of their living environment. This is important to note before we dive into statistics on the deadliest dog breeds in the U.S.
Petspetlox.com

The Top 10 Most Expensive Dog Breeds

We sure love our dogs around here! We take care of them, spoil them and sometimes we even love them more than other humans. The question is: how much would you be willing to spend on your pup? Americans spend an average of $1,700 per year on their dogs and purebred dogs cost five-times more than mixed breeds. The crazy part is that there is an even more expensive level and we decided to find out which dog breeds are the most expensive to own.
Petsabc10.com

These dog breeds are most susceptible to heatstroke

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the temperatures heat up, have you noticed your dog panting a little more?. With so many new pet parents out there, you might not realize some of the most popular breeds are most susceptible to heatstroke. World-renowned veterinarian Dr. Karen Becker says French bulldogs, golden...
Petspuppiesclub.com

Facts About Scorkie Dog Breed

Dogs seem to be very sweet and will cuddle you when they see you cry or just being sad. They don’t just feel what you feel, but they will also empathize with you. They will lie on your lap and be extra sweet just to comfort you. When you become...
PetsPosted by
103.5 KISSFM

What Is Idaho’s Most Spoiled Dog Breed

Mans best friend is friendlier in some cases than others. I once had a Boxer named Harley and he was hands down the best dog ever. He was obedient, loving, great with kids and very protective when he needed to be. We all have our favorite dogs but it seems like Idaho loves their pups on another level and with that love comes pampering which frankly leads to spoiled pups. According to Yappy.com the top three most spoiled dog breeds are as follows:
Petsdogtime.com

Top 32 Small Breeds That Make Good Apartment Dogs

Are you wondering what the best small dog breeds for apartments are? The adaptability of a dog to a small living space, like an apartment or condo, depends primarily on their energy level and exercise routine. High-energy pooches may live quite happily in apartments, as long as their humans fulfill...
AnimalsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Aggressive Dog Breed You Can Own

Scientists in Finland researched aggression in dogs by breed. Of the 22 breeds that were included, one was picked as the most aggressive, based on a large sample. The name of the study was “Aggressive behaviour is affected by demographic, environmental and behavioural factors in purebred dogs.” The rough collie was the most aggressive breed. […]
Petspuppiesclub.com

Ten Dog Breeds with the Least Amount of Health Issues

If you are a dog parent, you should know about different dog breed classes, i.e., healthiest dogs, dogs with the least health problems, dogs with serious health issues, etc. Like humans, dogs can have specific health problems based on their genetics. These health problems often consist of heart issues, cancer, orthopedic issues, and even allergies and skin problems. But some kinds of dogs usually live more healthy lives than others.
PetsFOX 11 and 41

ADOPTING A RESCUE DOG—ADVICE FROM DOG PROFESSIONALS

In the past few weeks, we’ve discussed the process of adopting a dog from a shelter or rescue organization—how to do your due-diligence before you go look, how to look, what to look for . . . and what could go wrong when you bring your new dog home. This week, I’ve asked dog professionals for their suggestions—how to get help with planning for and choosing your new animal, and what you need to have prepared at home before your new family member walks through your front door.
Petsalltimelists.com

10 Cat Breeds That Live the Longest. Is Your Cat Included?

Did you know that indoor cats tend to live longer than outdoor cats? Yep, it’s true. Indoor cats can live as long as an average of 10 to 15 years, while outdoor cats have an average lifespan of two to five years. Curious as to which cats live the longest?...
AnimalsPosted by
AdrianaS

Sweetest Senior Golden Saved From Dog Meat Festival

Ahead of the Yulin Dog Meat Festival in China, dozens of dogs are safe now due to one rescue organization’s hard work — including the sweetest senior golden retriever. Every June in China, thousands of innocent dogs are sent to slaughter because people consume dog meat to mark the summer solstice. Before they are killed for food, dogs are kept in tiny wire cages and transported without food or water for days. Sadly, some don’t even survive the trip to the festival.
PetsThe Tab

QUIZ: Answer these 11 questions and we’ll tell you which dog breed you are

There are few questions more important when courting a fellow human being than: “If you were a dog, what dog breed would you be?” It’s like the greatest sociological question of all time because there is just so much you can tell about a person from what they answer. Oh, you think you’d be a sausage dog? Raging narcissist. Poodle? Clearly fun at parties (yawn). German Shepherd? Keep your overcompensating, toxic ass away from me, thank you very much.
Eagle, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Idahoans Are Obessed With One Specific Dog Breed

While most Americans seem to be obsessed with Bulldogs in 2021, Idahoans are OBSESSED with a breed I hadn't even heard of, until now. There's a lot you can learn with Google trends, including what types of dogs people are searching for in droves, by state. Honest Paws examined this for the entire country and discovered that, for 11 states, Bulldogs are the most-searched. Second to that, including right here in Idaho, are the Havanese! And we're not alone; New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Nebraska are also all about the Havanese. To be quite honest, I had to do a google search myself to figure out what exactly this type of dog looked like. Now, as a long time wiener dog owner, I'm cool with smaller dog breeds. I wonder why all the sudden though, these Havanese have become all the rage. The second most searched in the United States, in fact!