The 16 Smartest Dogs Breeds

While most Americans seem to be obsessed with Bulldogs in 2021, Idahoans are OBSESSED with a breed I hadn't even heard of, until now. There's a lot you can learn with Google trends, including what types of dogs people are searching for in droves, by state. Honest Paws examined this for the entire country and discovered that, for 11 states, Bulldogs are the most-searched. Second to that, including right here in Idaho, are the Havanese! And we're not alone; New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Nebraska are also all about the Havanese. To be quite honest, I had to do a google search myself to figure out what exactly this type of dog looked like. Now, as a long time wiener dog owner, I'm cool with smaller dog breeds. I wonder why all the sudden though, these Havanese have become all the rage. The second most searched in the United States, in fact!