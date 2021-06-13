Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

LA County Archdiocese to Fully Reopen June 19

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 10 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Archbishop Jose H. Gomez announced in a letter today that the dispensation to attend Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligation due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, except for those who are ill or have underlying health conditions or have significant concerns of becoming ill.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

