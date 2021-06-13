LGBTQ+ community in the Fox Valley says more change is still needed

For Ellen Magnin and Sommer Loar of the Fox Cities, they’re actively working towards making the area LGBTQ+ community feel safe and accepted.

“We’ve come really far and just not quite far enough for everybody to be able to feel 100% comfortable all the time,” Loar said.

“Its uncomfortable to come to terms with the fact that homophobia is still alive and well. In its other forms too transphobia and biphobia. It’s important to recognize that there’s still more things we could be doing,” Magnin said.

Magnin is a teacher making an impact on the leaders of tomorrow, being that support system for those who may not otherwise have somewhere to turn towards.

“Especially to our youth people who are under the age of 18 who feel alone, who feel like nobody truly understands them. I just want you to know that you are not alone, you are loved. There is nothing wrong with who you are,” Magnin said.

Brick by brick, she’s hoping to continue making her classroom a more inclusive and safe learning environment.

“I’m excited to be able to work with LGBTQ students, make them feel safe, welcomed, appreciated. That’s something that would bring me the most joy as an educator,” Magnin said.

As for Loar she’s using her faith towards change.

She’s joining the seminary this fall to become a pastor, hoping to one day make her church inclusive for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I want to be able to have a safe sanctuary for people to come as they are and not feel judgement and not feel fear. Definitely not fear,” Loar said.

