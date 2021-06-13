Cancel
Norfolk, VA

Local father honors late son through book drive

By Leondra Head
 10 days ago
NORFOLK, Va - A father is honoring his son’s legacy through a book drive while promoting education.

Deshawn Parker’s son Israel was tragically killed by a tractor trailer three years ago in his own neighborhood in Suffolk. Today, he’s remembering his son by something Israel enjoyed doing - reading.

"My son loved reading. When I say he loved reading and education, that was his drive," Parker said.

At Lafayette Park in Norfolk, family, friends and police officers all gathered to honor Israel.

Parker says the book drive is the first step to a bigger picture.

"The purpose of this book drive [is] we’re collecting books. We’re going to put a pop-up library, one per city."

This will all be done through his non-profit organization, Izzy's Corner.

Israel’s former P.E. coach at Creekside Elementary School in Suffolk says Israel was one of his favorite students.

"He was a great kid. He’s a kid that he wants your kids to grow up to be. Always had a smile on his face. Always working hard," Erik Johnson said.

Parker says his goal is to promote education through his son’s legacy.

"It’s going to be a bookcase in the neighborhood, and it’s going to be full of books. We’re going to put the first pop-up library in the City of Suffolk."

If you’re interested in donating to Izzy's Corner, you can email Deshawn at IzzysCorner4Life@gmail.com.

