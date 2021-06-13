Man fatally shot in Milwaukee near Knapp and Water

Police say Saturday at around 1:40 AM in the intersection of Knapp and Water Street a 31-year-old man was fatally shot. Investigators have not confirmed what may have led up to the violence.

Businesses in the area believe the popular bar district, was busier than usual Friday evening with seas of people flowing all throughout Water Street.

Keenan Sumlin, a security guard at Pourmans bar was just two blocks away from where the shots were fired.

Sumlin was working the door just before 2 AM when he noticed the chaotic moments of violence that were unfolding. "I didn't even know what happened until I saw people running and then everybody stopped running and then everyone was just moving around like nothing happened." Unfortunately, the gunfire not proving to be a shock to some locals. "It's kinda not surprising in general," said Eric Anderson, a regular to the area.

Some individuals working on Water believe the night weekend crowds can be a safety hazard and would like to see more of a police presence in the area. "We need to feel protected especially me being out here on the street," said Joshua Haecker, owner of a brat stand, Wacky Weiner and Sausages, just blocks away from where the shooting occurred.

Sumlin is hopeful that this incident will prompt a larger police and security guard presence along water street. "Maybe a collaboration with myself other security guards. Things like to help talk to them strategize a plan for when things get out of hand because that's more feet on the ground."

Police are still seeking a suspect involved in this shooting. If you have any information, you are asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

