How many of you love essentials oils for aromatherapy, but may not know the best ones to use depending on your needs? I’ve definitely been in the same boat. Recently, my co-founder, Hannah Skvarla, and I announced our collaboration with Saje Wellness and The Little Market on an Aroma Mosaic Diffuser, which empowers and supports women artisans worldwide with a generous donation from Saje. Since launching this collaboration, I decided to take a moment to finally look up which oils are good for certain uses, and I’m so happy I did. Want to find out which oils are known to help soothe or energize your senses? Keep reading…