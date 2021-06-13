Cancel
Austell, GA

Stormwater Management in the City of Austell

Amy Cheribelle
Joshua Cotten/Unsplash

AUSTELL, ATLANTA — When it rains, some of the precipitation soaks into the soil, while some runs off the surface and directly into creeks, streams, and rivers. Runoff, or stormwater runoff, is the term used to describe water that runs off land surfaces.

Meanwhile, a watershed is all the land area that drains to a given body of water. Every stream, river and lake has a watershed. Everything that occurs inside a watershed affects the health of its streams, rivers, and lakes.

The City of Austell's stormwater management system is a network of connected private and public systems that ultimately drain into the nearest creek - Buttermilk Creek, Powder Springs Creek, Noses Creek, Olley Creek, or Sweetwater Creek.

All properties within the city, whether developed or undeveloped, contribute to stormwater runoff. The functions supplied by the City of Austell's Stormwater Utility benefit all properties within its city limits.

Every property in the city has the right to develop, provided they do so in accordance with the city's rules and regulations.

The City of Austell's Stormwater Utility was founded to provide flood control, safeguard water quality, provide safe stormwater conveyance to streams, lakes, and wetlands, conserve natural habitat, and provide environmental education.

Stormwater rates are calculated based on the amount of stormwater runoff generated by a property and vary depending on the level of development.

The city's current federal and state rules do not necessitate the retrofitting of existing stormwater management systems. They provide an environmental advantage during the development or renovation process.

Given that we all live, work, and play in a watershed, it is everyone's obligation to maintain the health of streams, rivers, and lakes in the metropolitan north Georgia area. Because watersheds and rivers do not always follow jurisdictional lines, protecting water resources requires a coordinated regional approach.

