We are working hard – Thank you for your support

As we approach re-opening city of Napa offices, I reflect on the vast accomplishments of the Community Development Department over the past 14-plus months. Comprised of six divisions; Planning, Building, Housing, Code Enforcement, Parking Management, and Economic Development—the entire department had to significantly alter the approach to conducting business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In particular, this article showcases the Planning and Building Divisions, highlighting their hard work and accomplishments over the past year.