Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Napa, CA

We are working hard – Thank you for your support

By Vin Smith
Napa Valley Register
 11 days ago

As we approach re-opening city of Napa offices, I reflect on the vast accomplishments of the Community Development Department over the past 14-plus months. Comprised of six divisions; Planning, Building, Housing, Code Enforcement, Parking Management, and Economic Development—the entire department had to significantly alter the approach to conducting business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In particular, this article showcases the Planning and Building Divisions, highlighting their hard work and accomplishments over the past year.

napavalleyregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Napa, CA
Business
Napa, CA
Government
City
Napa, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#The Building Division#Building Department#Building Codes#The Planning Division#Zoom#Burger Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from New York's primaries

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has a sizable lead in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after voters in the nation’s biggest city went to the polls Tuesday. As of noon Wednesday, Adams, a former police captain, had roughly 32 percent of the vote in the multicandidate field, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley almost 10 percentage points behind him and former Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia a close third.
Congress & CourtsCBS News

Supreme Court sides with cheerleader in free speech case

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of high school cheerleader Brandi Levy, who expressed her disappointment with profanity on social media about not making the varsity squad. The high court ruled her speech was protected by the First Amendment after she was suspended. Jan Crawford has more.