Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Hong Kong police arrests at least three on anniversary of 2019 protest

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43co6b_0aSkQiHZ00
A shadow is cast on a Hong Kong flag as Hongkongers gather before a soccer match between Hong Kong and China outside Busan Asiad Stadium in Busan, South Korea, December 18, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Hong Kong police arrested at least three protesters on the anniversary of pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019 that rocked the financial hub and eventually led to Beijing introducing a security law that critics say has stifled dissent.

The protesters were arrested for disorderly conduct and failing to produce proof of identity, while at least 10 people were summoned for violating a ban on gatherings, police said, after protests in the Kowloon district of Mongkok and the chanting of slogans in breach of a National Security Law imposed last June.

Some people blocked roads by placing rubbish bins and other objects in them, police said.

"The police strongly condemn protectors' acts endangering public health and safety," police said in a post on Facebook shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The three people arrested were male aged 15 to 19, police said.

Small groups gathered on Saturday to commemorate the first major clashes between protesters and police two years ago when tens of thousands demonstrated against a proposed law for the former British colony that would have allowed criminal suspects to be extradited to the mainland for trial.

Many Hong Kong residents saw the proposed law as further erosion of the city's special status that was supposed to be guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" formula agreed when Britain handed it over to China in 1997.

The 2019 protests snowballed over subsequent months into a mass movement for democracy that included regular clashes between protesters and police firing tear gas and rubber bullets.

Police deployed 2,000 officers around the city on Saturday, the South China Morning Post reported.

Police said on the eve of the anniversary that they had arrested two people on suspicion of promoting and inciting others to join an unlawful assembly. Activist group Student Politicism said two of its leaders were arrested.

There was no sign of any protests on Sunday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
164K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Police#Britain#Protest Riot#British#Student Politicism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Law Enforcement
Country
China
News Break
Protests
Related
Protestsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Demonstrations Mark Second Anniversary of Hong Kong Uprising

BANGKOK - Rallies rang out in dozens of cities across the globe Saturday to commemorate two years since pro-democracy activists surrounded Hong Kong's legislature in a failed effort to thwart passage of a national security law. The law has dramatically expanded Beijing's control of the semi-autonomous city. It's passaged triggered...
Law Enforcementworldnewsinfo4u.com

Hong Kong police invoke security law to arrest senior journalists

Hong Kong police have arrested senior editors and executives of a newspaper belonging to pro-democracy mogul Jimmy Lai in the first use of the territory’s national security law directly against journalists. The Apple Daily said at least 100 police raided its offices early on Thursday, instructing reporters arriving for work...
Law EnforcementIola Register

Hong Kong newspaper editors arrested

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police used a sweeping national security law Thursday to arrest five editors and executives of a pro-democracy newspaper on charges of colluding with foreign powers — the first time the legislation has been used against the press in yet another sign of an intensifying crackdown by Chinese authorities in the city long known for its freedoms.
Protestsnewagebd.net

Five convicted over mob attack on Hong Kong democratic protesters

Five men who took part in a mob attack on Hong Kong democracy supporters two years ago were found guilty of rioting and wounding on Friday in the first convictions over an assault which sparked widespread outrage. The brazen attack took place in the train station of Yuen Long— a...
Immigration740thefan.com

Italian police arrest man allegedly involved in Vietnamese truck deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italian police said on Saturday they had arrested a Romanian citizen who is the subject of an international arrest warrant from the UK for the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese people who were being smuggled into Britain. Stefan Damian Dragos, 28, allegedly provided the truck which was used...
ProtestsBBC

Anti-lockdown Westminster protest: Police officers hurt and 14 arrested

Three police officers have been injured and 14 people arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in central London. The Met Police said protesters were becoming "obstructive and hostile" towards officers during the demonstration in Westminster earlier. The force said people were arrested for offences including assaulting an emergency service worker, public...
ChinaVoice of America

Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Newspaper May Stop Publication This Week

The parent company of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will decide this week whether to shut down the publication. The newspaper’s apparent imminent closure comes just days after authorities froze $2.3 million of its assets last week, shortly after more than 500 police officers raided Apple Daily’s offices and arrested its chief editor, Ryan Law, and four other executives with the newspaper and Next Digital.
ProtestsBBC

Three charged after factory protest by pro-Palestinian activists

Three people have been charged with criminal damage after a protest by pro-Palestinian activists at an aerospace factory in Cheshire. Demonstrators scaled the roof of APPH in Runcorn on Thursday over claims it produces landing gear for Elbit drones which have been used in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Cambodia charges conservationists with plotting, royal insults

PHNOM PENH, June 21 (Reuters) - A Cambodian court has charged four environmental activists with insulting the country's king and conspiracy to plotting, a prosecutor said on Monday, following the arrest of three of them last week as they documented waste discharge into a city river. Plang Sophal, deputy prosecutor...
Public SafetyBloomberg

Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam Defends Apple Daily Arrests

Hong Kong’s top official defended last week’s arrests of senior editors at the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper, and said the sweeping national security law China imposed a year ago should act as a deterrent to other media outlets. Police would’ve collected “sufficient evidence” before moving last week to arrest executives...
Advocacyjurist.org

Cambodia court charges environmental activists with conspiracy, insulting king

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court in Cambodia charged four environmental activists with conspiracy and insulting the king, a prosecutor confirmed Monday, after three activists were arrested for documenting waste discharge into a city river. Three of the charged conservationists were sent to pre-trial detention, and the fourth conservationist, Mother Nature...