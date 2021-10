Stephen Curry was having one of those nights in the Golden State Warriors’ second game of the season on Thursday night when they faced the Los Angeles Clippers. All Curry did in the first quarter was pop off for 25 points on 9-for-9 shooting from the field. The last thing an opponent should to do when Curry is having one of those nights is challenge him to be even greater. Unfortunately for the Clippers, that’s exactly what Paul George did.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO