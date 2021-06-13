Cancel
Brewers come back big against Pirates, 7-4

By Lindsey_Loberg
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brewers’ offense continued to surge in Saturdays’ huge come-from-behind win against the Pirates. An uncharacteristic Corbin Burnes start necessitated such a comeback. Early on, Burnes failed to produce strikeouts at his usual clip, and he was backed by a struggling defense. Burnes pitched four innings on the books after coming on in the fifth but failing to get an out. He allowed eight hits, all four runs (two earned), and walked three batters. He allowed a leadoff runner in four of five innings. For all his struggles, he flashed brilliance all day and struck out eight.

