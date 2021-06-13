Cancel
Cryptocurrency wins votes of confidence from Texas governor, department of banking

Texarkana Gazette
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital currencies skyrocketed during the pandemic and Texas doesn't want to be left out of a future boom in the industry. The Texas Department of Banking sent out an industry notice Thursday to let state-chartered banks know that they have the authority to provide custody, or safekeeping, services for virtual currencies. As of the end of February, there were 216 Texas state-chartered banks regulated by the Department of Banking.

