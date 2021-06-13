Cancel
San Diego, CA

San Diego Biotech Company's Therapy Treatment Showing Promising Results in COVID Patients

By Amber Frias
NBC San Diego
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists at Aethlon Medical, a San Diego-based biotech company, may have found a promising new therapeutic treatment for COVID-19. “What we do is capture the virus and completely remove it from circulation, never to return, and nobody else does that,” said Charles Fisher, MD, chief executive officer at Aethlon Medical Inc.

