Blount County, TN

Blount County Schools to stagger start to school year

By Amy Beth Miller amy.miller@thedailytimes.com
Daily Times
 10 days ago

Blount County Schools will start the new school year on a staggered schedule, with only half the students from grades 1-12 on campus the first four days. Under the plan the Blount County Board of Education adopted last week, students whose last names begin with A-K will be in school Aug. 2 and 4, and those with last names starting with L-Z will attend Aug. 3 and 5. All students in grades 1-12 will be on campus together Aug. 6.

www.thedailytimes.com
