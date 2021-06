CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man will serve at least three decades behind bars for the killing his grandmother, along with the stabbings of three of his young siblings. Jalen Plummer on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated murder and attempted murder, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley announced. Judge Peter J. Corrigan then immediately sentenced him to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 30 years.