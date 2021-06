Xbox’s games showcase event it’ll conduct alongside Bethesda is just a few days away now with the big event scheduled to take place on Sunday at 10 a.m. PT. In the buildup to the presentation where we’ll hopefully learn more about games like Halo Infinite and other titles in the works for Xbox platforms, Xbox shared on Friday some additional details on how the stream will be conducted. Some of those details are new while others were already known, but it’s all a nice recap regardless to prep people for the presentation.